Local businesses hold back to school jam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Mall was bustling as students and their families attended a back to school jam on Sunday afternoon.
Markeith Cummings, The Brothers Inc. and The Cut Barbershop organized “The Week After” back to school jam. They wanted to hold it the week after school started to help students who may not have received help from other events before school started.
“And all of the school supplies also came with bookbags,” said Corey Gibson, the co-founder of Brothers Inc. “There were a lot of parents where they had a child who wasn’t actually here, per say, and still needed a bookbag. So, we were able to fill that need as well.”
Besides free book bags and school supplies, there were free haircuts, food, and lots of entertainment.
