Man wanted for sex crimes in Candler County

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who they say is wanted for sex crimes.
Deputies are looking for Martin Rodriguez. It is unknown exactly what charges he’s facing, but the sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing.
Rodriguez was last seen in a 1999 Gold Ford Expedition with Georgia plate: R-C-F-6-0-4-7. Deputies say he was last seen in Candler County, but could be in the Vidalia or Evans County areas as well.
If you see him or know where he may be, contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.