Monday: Hot afternoon with isolated showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers will dissipate overnight, leading to dry roadways heading back to school and work Monday morning, but patchy fog is possible around sunrise. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 70s and we will top off in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. The afternoon won’t be quite as hot as the weekend, but it will still “feel” close to 100 degrees. There is only a slight chance of rain during the afternoon into the evening, but an isolated thunderstorm or two remains a possibly.
A weak front will slide south and stall out over the Low county and Coastal Empire late Wednesday where it will hang out into the weekend. This will increase out rain chances and lower our temperatures. High fall near 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon, with upper 80s possible Friday afternoon.
Tropics: There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next 5 days. However, there is a very slight chance at this point, that a low could develop along the stalled front late this week into this weekend. Models disagree on where exactly this could happen. Either way, this is not something to worry about, as impacts for us are not expected at this time. If anything develops, it would just be a rain maker. Stay tuned for updates!
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.