Monday: Only isolated rain brings heat relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s along the I-95 corridor this morning; low to mid-70s further inland. Humidity is very high across the entire area. You’ll certainly feel it when you step outside.
We’re dry this morning and the forecast remains dry through the morning commute. The temperature warms to near 90° at noon. Temps peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms are possible today; mainly away from the beach. Rain will be limited this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.
The chance of rain increases significantly heading into the latter-half of the work-week as a cold front approaches. The wettest weather is expected Thursday and Friday afternoons. While the risk of severe weather is low, a couple storms may become strong each afternoon. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
A drying trend takes-over heading into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter