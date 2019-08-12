New GBI crime lab opens Monday in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is celebrating the opening of a new crime lab on Monday in Pooler.
They broke ground more than two years ago.
The existing lab in Savannah is more than 30 years old. The new lab in Pooler will have new equipment and will allow the GBI to double their staff size. It will also help streamline their processes and get evidence back to local agencies in the coastal region in a timely manner.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be there along with many other state leaders and city of Pooler officials like Mayor Mike Lamb.
