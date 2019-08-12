New Statesboro to Savannah shuttle service begins for Georgia Southern staff, students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is rolling out a new shuttle service for its students, faculty and staff.
The shuttle service begins Monday, Aug. 12 and will run from the Statesboro campus to the Armstrong campus in Savannah, and then back.
The new shuttle can carry up to 24 passengers. It will operate each day that university offices are running.
The shuttle will make two rounds trips per day.
It will leave the Russell Union in Statesboro at 8:15 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
It will depart the Armstrong campus Sports Center Parking Lot at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Free wi-fi is available on the shuttle bus.
On football game days, the athletics department will offer its own shuttle which leaves the Armstrong campus two hours before each home game.
