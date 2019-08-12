Ogeechee Tech anticipates enrollment increase as fall semester begins

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Another school in Statesboro is resuming classes as summer break draws to a close. Ogeechee Technical College opened their fall term on Monday with more students yet again.
School leaders at Ogeechee Tech are anticipating another enrollment increase. This would be the seventh straight term for numbers to go up as plenty of other schools watch theirs fluctuate.
Students passed through the lobby on Monday, getting signed in and settled in for the new term. Cheyenna Williams moved to Statesboro from Valdosta to attend Ogeechee Tech.
“What really attracted me to the school was the pace of it,” Williams said. “It’s faster. LPN in a year; you don’t get that a lot of places.”
Administrators expect roughly 2,200 students for fall semester. They’ve seen numbers climb every term for more than two years. They say some of that comes from dual enrollment with local high schools. School leaders believe more students see technical education as a first choice toward skilled careers. They also believe more high school teachers and counselors see it, too.
“They’re pushing technical education because they see the value of it,” said Dr. Ryan Foley, the Vice President of Ogeechee Tech. “You can leave here without any student loan debt, and that’s a big bonus.”
Dr. Foley says they work closely with local industries to teach the fields and skills that will get people into the work force and help local companies find their employees.
School leaders say students like the track of 'Get trained, get hired, get paid".
