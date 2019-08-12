Savannah doctor comments on recent Legionnaires’ outbreak in Atlanta

“So, what we’re advising to families is if they have been traveling, because that’s one of our risks of exposure since we don’t really have this risk in our homes, that if we’re developing symptoms fitting with pneumonia like a fever, cough, feeling sore or achy all over, and you have concerns that you might have been exposed to Legionella, reach out to your primary care doctor or the Department of Public Health, and let your concerns be known,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Director, Pediatric Infectious Disease.