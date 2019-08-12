Savannah PD, DCS conduct two-day operation focused on probation, parole checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says a two-day operation with the Department of Community Supervision resulted in nine arrests, 64 checks of probation and parolees, and the seizure of multiple guns and drugs.
Operation Summer Heat was a joint operation that concluded Aug. 9. According to Savannah Police, it focused on probation and parole checks in crime hot spots throughout the city. During the sweep, officers conducted searches, resident verifications, drug testing of offenders and served multiple warrants for wanted subjects.
Savannah PD says in addition to the 64 checks with probation and parolees, officers conducted 29 searches; 21 drugs screens, 13 of which returned positive; served nine warrants; and recovered two guns, as well as marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA and pills.
The following arrests were made during this two-day operation, according to SPD:
- Jerome Frazier, 26: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), possession of Percocet
- Ezra Wright, 18: Entering auto
- Xavier Dennis, 17: Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of powder cocaine
- Marcquel Frazier, 28: Possession with intent to distribute MDMA
- Cameron Blige, 21: Obstruction, feeling to elude an officer, contempt of court, felony probation violation
- Jonathan Franklin, 25: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Devante Daniels, 26: Aggravated assault, aggravated battery
- Charone Taylor, 38: Concealing the death of another
- Rashamell Miller, 26: Probation violation, contempt of court
