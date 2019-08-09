South GA woman treated for legionnaires after visiting Atlanta hotel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials said a South Georgia woman was one of the people who contracted legionnaires disease in an Atlanta hotel last month and was treated at Phoebe.
Phoebe doctors said the woman was attending a family reunion at the Atlanta downtown Sheraton in July when she contracted the disease.
Health officials said there were 61 probable cases of legionnaire’s disease, with 12 confirmed cases and one death.
Phoebe officials said the South Georgia woman was ill and saw that Cameo Garrett’s death was associated with the hotel. She then came to Phoebe for treatment.
“And she was exposed there. She came to Phoebe for treatment. She’s happy, home after treatment,” said Dr. Jyotir Mehta, a pulmonologist and critical care physician.
Phoebe doctors said she was treated with powerful antibiotics.
Mehta said Legionnaire’s disease is very rare and can only be contracted by breathing small droplets of water that contain bacteria, often found on bathroom fixtures. He said no one should be concerned about contracting the disease because it is so rare.
