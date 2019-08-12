SPD, DCS Operation Summer Heat nets guns, drugs while checking on probation, parolees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A joint operation between Savannah Police and the Department of Community Supervision resulted in arrests, as well as police taking guns and drugs of the streets.
Officers involved in Operation Summer Heat focused their efforts on probation and parole checks in crime hot spots throughout Savannah.
The sweep included searches, resident verification, and drug testing. In some cases, warrants were served for wanted suspects.
“Many of these offenders - or many of the people that were on probation or parole - were where they were supposed to be, and they were doing what they were supposed to do, and they were at work, so this wasn’t geared toward people doing the right thing. It was geared toward those who might not be doing the right thing," said Savannah Police Major Robert Gavin.
Major Gavin says sweeps like this also give the department a chance to crack down on gangs, guns, and drugs - a primary focus of the department’s leaders, as well as make progress on open criminal cases.
“We were able to gather some information that is helping to produce other leads in other crimes and criminal activity around Savannah, and the whole goal of this is to bring crime down and also make sure that these probation and parolees are doing the right thing," Gavin said.
In addition to the 64 checks with probation and parolees, officers conducted 29 searches; 21 drugs screens, 13 of which returned positive; served nine warrants; and recovered two guns, as well as marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA and pills.
