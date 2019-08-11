Suspect turns himself in for murder of a N. Charleston transgender woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man turned himself into North Charleston police for the murder of a transgender woman back in July.
On Sunday afternoon, police said Dominick Archield, 34, of North Charleston, turned himself in to face charges for the murder of Denali Berries Stuckey.
Police responded on July 20 to Carner Avenue after 4:00 A.M. to what was initially reported as a possible accident involving an automobile and a pedestrian, according to the incident report.
Responding officers found Stuckey dead on scene from a gunshot wound.
Archield was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Monday.
