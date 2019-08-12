Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Beaufort set to expire soon

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - One week remains to cash in a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Beaufort.
If you purchased a Powerball ticket from Tiger Express at 2265 Boundary Street in Beaufort in February, you should check your tickets.
The ticket purchased for the February 20, 2019 drawing is worth $50,000 and must be claimed no later than Monday, August 19. The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers are: 27 - 49 - 50 - 51 - 52 Powerball: 2.
The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Monday, August 19, or if mailed, the envelope must be postmarked by that date.
If the prize is not claimed, the $50,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
