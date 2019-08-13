Chatham County Animal Services holding no-fee adoption events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is hosting a no-fee adoption event for both cats and dogs this week.
The no-fee adoptions will take place on August 12th, 13th, 15th, and 16th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed Wednesdays).
Adoptions include the following:
- age appropriate vaccinations
- canine heartworm test (if over 7 months of age)
- de-wormer
- FELv/FIV test for felines
- spay-neuter
- microchip
- Chatham County rabies tag.
Chatham County Animal Services is located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406, directly behind the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
For more information about pet adoptions, please call Chatham Animal Services at call 912-652-6575.
NOTE: If adopters have other pets in the home, documentation to verify that pets are current on rabies vaccinations is required.
