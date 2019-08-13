Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-13-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front over the area will dissipate today. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Wednesday and Thursday and stall over the area through Monday. This will increase our rain chances and cool our temps a bit.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower or storm, highs 90-98 with peak heat index values near 110.
Tonight will see any rain chance end early, lows 75-79.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for late afternoon/evening storms. Storms may contain strong winds and hail. Highs 92-98.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thee tropics remain all quiet with no tropical development expected in the next 5 days.
