Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to campaign in the Lowcountry
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the South Carolina Democratic Convention, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) (Source: Meg Kinnard)
August 13, 2019 at 10:58 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 11:32 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be in the Lowcountry this weekend for campaign events.

He will make stops in Beaufort, Hampton and Pineville on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Below is the complete schedule:

Friday, August 16

12:00 PM ET: Black Church PAC Presidential Candidate Conversation Series in partnership with the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta, GA

  • Location: Georgia International Convention Center - Ballroom A/B, 2000 Convention Center Concourse Atlanta, GA 30337

Saturday, August 17

9:45 AM ET: Town Hall in Beaufort, SC

12:00 PM ET: Rural Roundtable in Hampton, SC

  • Location: American Legion Hut, 801 Jackson Ave W. Hampton, SC 29224

3:00 PM ET: Rural Roundtable in Pineville, SC

  • Location: Church of the Redeemer, 2777 Highway 45, Pineville, SC 29468

5:15 PM ET: Bully Pulpit Series Interview, Hosted by the College of Charleston

  • Location: College of Charleston Albert Simons Center for the Arts, Recital Hall, 44 St Philip St, Charleston, SC 29401

Sunday, August 18

10:00 AM ET: Pete to attend Church Service in Georgetown, SC

  • Location: Bethel AME, 417 Broad St, Georgetown, SC 29440
  • Note: Stills and print only

2:00 PM ET: Town Hall in Hartsville, SC

  • Location: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 327 S 6th St, Hartsville, SC 29550

