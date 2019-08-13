Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to campaign in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be in the Lowcountry this weekend for campaign events.
He will make stops in Beaufort, Hampton and Pineville on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Below is the complete schedule:
12:00 PM ET: Black Church PAC Presidential Candidate Conversation Series in partnership with the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta, GA
- Location: Georgia International Convention Center - Ballroom A/B, 2000 Convention Center Concourse Atlanta, GA 30337
9:45 AM ET: Town Hall in Beaufort, SC
12:00 PM ET: Rural Roundtable in Hampton, SC
- Location: American Legion Hut, 801 Jackson Ave W. Hampton, SC 29224
3:00 PM ET: Rural Roundtable in Pineville, SC
- Location: Church of the Redeemer, 2777 Highway 45, Pineville, SC 29468
5:15 PM ET: Bully Pulpit Series Interview, Hosted by the College of Charleston
- Location: College of Charleston Albert Simons Center for the Arts, Recital Hall, 44 St Philip St, Charleston, SC 29401
10:00 AM ET: Pete to attend Church Service in Georgetown, SC
- Location: Bethel AME, 417 Broad St, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Note: Stills and print only
2:00 PM ET: Town Hall in Hartsville, SC
- Location: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 327 S 6th St, Hartsville, SC 29550
