Fred’s in Darien only closed temporarily

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - People in McIntosh County are breathing a sigh of relief after a grocery store said they plan to keep their Darien location open after hearing the concerns of residents.
Darien’s city manager said on Tuesday that having Fred’s in the community is a part of the quality of life in McIntosh County.
Fred’s corporate branch previously announced that the Fred’s would close and the pharmacy would remain open for people to get their prescriptions. Instead, the store will now just close temporarily for remodeling.
City Manager Tim Sweezey says when the store is shut down in the next couple of weeks, the floor tiles will be replaced, and the store will be re-organized. It will then reopen as a discount depot store.
“I’m sure you’ve heard it called the “Darien Walmart”, which is a fancy name,” Sweezey said. “They’ve got everything you need in there that you want. They’ve been around for many years, so we’re certainly glad they’ve chosen a different route and hopefully, they will expand their line of consumer products.”
Sweezey says he’s also happy the Fred’s is staying open.
