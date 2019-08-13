2019 Ga. Highway Safety Conference underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of highway safety professionals are in Savannah this week for the Georgia Highway Safety Conference.
These professionals come from all over the state to find ways to keep you safe on Georgia's roads.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp kicked off the conference on Monday with a keynote address.
Most of those attending this conference work in public safety. The governor spent much of his time thanking transportation officials and law enforcement officers who spend a lot of time keeping a close watch on Georgia's roads.
In his speech, Gov. Kemp mentioned the number of traffic related deaths on Georgia's roads has decreased by three-percent since 2016. He discussed the Hands-Free Law that targets distracted driving, a bill in which former Governor Nathan Deal signed into law. Since the law went into effect last year, Governor Kemp said state and local officers have written over 70,000 tickets and warnings.
“We have great appreciation for what you all do every day in your different roles and for keeping our highways safe. I know the work that you all do day in and day out plays a vital role in our continued safety of our great state," Gov. Kemp said.
The governor believes that even with more people expected to move into the area and add more traffic to our roads, Georgia's streets will remain safe.
The conference runs Aug. 11-14 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Savannah with all types of presentations from various representatives.
To learn more about the Georgia Highway Safety Conference, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.