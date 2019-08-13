Garden City mayor announces re-election campaign

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Mayor Don Bethune officially announced on Tuesday that he would be running for mayor again on November 5th.
City Council members for districts two, three and four also announced they will be running for election. Those members include Debbie Ruiz, Bruce Campbell, and Rosetta Bryant Cody. Mayor Bethune says the four make a good team.
“I think all you have to do is look around Garden City and see how it looks,” the mayor said. “We have enhanced our code enforcement, so the area looks a lot nicer than it has in the past. We have demoed a lot of dilapidated houses. We have worked on a lot of houses. We have a plan coming up for new recreation, so if you like what you see about Garden City, if you like what we’ve done the past four years, you need to get out and vote on Nov. 5.”
Some of the projects they want to see through include a new apartment complex near City Hall, transportation projects, and the construction of the new Groves school complex.
