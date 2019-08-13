New Hilton Head Island teachers tour the community

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - If you’re new to an area, one of the best ways to get to know your surroundings is to take a tour. That’s what new teachers on Hilton Head Island did Tuesday.
The “freshmen” teachers boarded buses and toured the island, driving through several neighborhoods and stopping when they saw kids, to hand out books and school supplies.
“It’s a very diverse community, and certainly far from the beach town destination resort that I think most people associate with Hilton Head," said new teacher, Al Rudnickas, Hilton Head Island High School.
This is the third year Hilton Head Island schools have done the bus tour for new teachers. Students head back to school on Monday.
