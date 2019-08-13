Power of positivity guiding South Effingham in 2019

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s plenty of excitement at The Corral these days.
New head coach Nathan Clark comes to Guyton after helping lead Lee County to back to back state championships in Class AAAAAA as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator. He’s hoping to turn around a program that’s seen just four victories in the last three years.
But Clark admits he’s walked into a better situation than that 4-28 record since 2016 portrays.
The Mustangs have 27 seniors on this team, including North Carolina State commit Austin Blaske on the offensive line, and newcomer Rocko Griffin at running back. The Vanderbilt commit transferred to South after three years at Calvary.
Clark says it’s going to be a process to get the Stangs where they want to be, but adds this is a team that is positive it won’t be long before they see some victories.
“They’ve bought in, and they’re excited. They think they’re going to win," Clark says. “I believe just by looking at them that they believe. We keep telling them everyday, ‘Guys, y’all are a bunch of winners.’ There’s no doubt about it.”
“I feel like what’s going to bring success is just coming in every day with a positive mindset, each day we have the potential to make a difference," Griffin says. "The sky’s the limit. But right now, we’re just focused on today.”
Clark will need the offense he now guides to be better than recent history for the Mustangs to earn those victories. South averaged just 12.7 points a game in 2018, and hasn’t exceeded 16 points a game in three seasons.
He has the firepower it seems, and says his offense will be a nice mix of old school and new school.
“I really like to run the ball, but I like to chuck it down the field too,” Clark laughs. “Sometimes, we might be in tight end sets with a fullback. Other times, we might be in an empty set with five wide. Obviously, it’s a little different than what they’ve done in the past. But it’s kind of the same.”
The Mustangs kick off the 2019 season on August 23 at Long County.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.