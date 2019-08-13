Savannah Police request public’s help locating missing elderly man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Special Victims Unit detectives are requesting the community’s help locating a missing elderly man.
Police say 86-year-old Joseph Weston stands 5’5” and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen on August 10 at a residence on the 800 block of W. 39th Street. He was wearing a tan shirt and tan shoes.
Police say Weston is known to frequent the areas of Park Avenue, Waters Avenue, Love and Eagle streets, the Cloverdale area and the Wendy’s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
If anyone locates Weston or knows where he may be, please contact 911 immediately.
