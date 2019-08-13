Tuesday: Hot, mostly dry ahead of a change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under just a couple clouds, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s in many communities. A few spots, closer to the coast, begin Tuesday around 80°.
The morning forecast remains dry. Under continued sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid-80s by mid-morning, near 90° at noon and temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 90s. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100°.
Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, early evening. Only a couple spots get rained on today. The forecast dries back out, completely, through 2 a.m. followed by a return of isolated showers Wednesday morning.
A greater chance of rain and thunder occurs Wednesday afternoon and evening. Periods of scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are in the forecast through Friday. The increase in clouds, moisture will help “cool” Thursday, Friday afternoon temperatures.
A drier trend may build in this weekend.
