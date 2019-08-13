United Way, Second Harvest hosting mobile food pantry in Effingham Co.

Source: United Way of the Coastal Empire in Effingham County
August 13, 2019 at 8:51 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 8:54 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire in Effingham County is teaming up with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to host a mobile food pantry on Tuesday, Aug. 13 to provide food to Effingham families in need.

Starting at 11 a.m., food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. You’ll need to have an ID that shows you are a resident of Effingham County.

The mobile food pantry will be at the Effingham County Recreation Department, located at 808 Hwy 119, Springfield, GA 31329.

