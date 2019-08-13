United Way, Second Harvest hosting mobile food pantry in Effingham Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire in Effingham County is teaming up with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to host a mobile food pantry on Tuesday, Aug. 13 to provide food to Effingham families in need.
Starting at 11 a.m., food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. You’ll need to have an ID that shows you are a resident of Effingham County.
The mobile food pantry will be at the Effingham County Recreation Department, located at 808 Hwy 119, Springfield, GA 31329.
