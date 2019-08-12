Woman arrested for leaving kids in car, a week after mother charged with murder for leaving girl in car

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a woman for leaving two kids in a car, a week after authorities say the woman’s mother was arrested on murder charges for deliberately leaving a disabled child in a vehicle.
The Walterboro Police Department announced the arrest of Ashley Pangalangan who was charged with unlawful conduct of a minor.
Ashley’s mother, Rita Pangalangan, was charged with murder and accused of leaving her 13-year-old disabled daughter in a vehicle. Investigators say Cristina Pangalangan died after she was deliberately left in a car.
Ashley Pangalangan’s arrest stems from an investigation at a Walmart on Monday where deputies responded to a report of two children being left inside a vehicle.
“Ashley Pangalangan left her 7-year-old and approximately 6-month-old inside her vehicle and went inside Walmart to buy items,” Walterboro Police Lt. Amye Stivender said.
According to a report, the vehicle was running however the A.C. was not properly working.
“An EPC was done on both the children and Pangalangan was arrested for Unlawful Conduct of a Minor,” Stivender said.
