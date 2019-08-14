Accused murderer, prison escapee to face new charges in court Wednesday

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - Curtis Watson, the man accused of murdering a prison administrator before escaping prison, is expected to appear in court Wednesday for the first time.
Watson led authorities on a five-day search before his capture on Sunday.
According to Tennessee Department of Correction, Watson sexually assaulted and killed 64-year-old Debra Johnson before escaping from West Tennessee State Penitentiary last Wednesday.
He was captured in Henning after residents saw him on their surveillance video. Two female correctional officers captured him coming out of a soybean field hours later.
Watson now faces new charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated burglary and escape.
District Attorney General Mark Davison said they're looking into whether or not they may seek the death penalty.
Watson is being held in Tipton County at the request of the state.
