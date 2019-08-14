Chatham Co. Police investigating Waffle House armed robbery

August 14, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 4:07 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Waffle House on President Street, late Tuesday night.

Witnesses say a man walked into the restaurant, showed employees a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said no one was injured, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. At this time, detectives do not have a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912.652.6920.

