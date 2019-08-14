Cocky ranked in top 10 for greatest mascots in college football history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s Cocky the Gamecock was ranked seventh nationally by Sports Illustrated for greatest mascots in college football history.
Cocky has his own workout videos and is infamous for his “Magic Box” entrance on football gamedays.
There was no official mascot for USC until 1971. The mascot was then known as “The Rooster”. In 1974 Big Spur became the mascot for the Gamecocks. The current version of Cocky has been USC’s mascot since the 1980 season, when he took over from his “father" Big Spur.
Cocky has won several national mascot of the year contents since then.
