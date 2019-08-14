Dave Turley’s Wednesday Forecast 8-14-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front will linger just to our west into Friday. It will stall over our area Saturday through Tuesday. This will greatly increase our rain chances and bring slightly cooler temps.
Today will become mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Storms may contain locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs 92-97.
Tonight will see scattered showers and storms, lows 73-78.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Rain chances remain near 40% Monday through Wednesday.
The tropics are quiet for now and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days. Computer models are suggesting the Gulf of Mexico may become active by the end of next week.
