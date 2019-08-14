Funeral arrangements set for 13-year-old girl who died after being left in a car

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a 13-year-old girl who died after being left in a car for several hours in Colleton County.
Funeral services for Cristina Ann Pangalangan will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Faith Church on 2107 Hampton Street in Walterboro.
A visitation for her was held Tuesday night.
Rita Pangalangan, the girl’s mother, and her boyfriend Larry King Jr. have been charged with the child’s murder and were denied bond last week.
Pangalangan is a teacher in the Colleton County School District and has been placed on paid leave.
