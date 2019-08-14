HWY 80 between SR 25 and 3rd St. closed for remainder of the day after gas line struck

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire says that Highway 80 between SR 25 and 3rd Street will be closed for the remainder of the day as crews work to repair a gas line that was struck.
Crews are working to repair the four-inch gas line that was damaged on Wednesday.
Highway 80 is blocked from State Route 25 to 3rd Street as the line is worked on.
Savannah Fire is standing by as a precaution.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.