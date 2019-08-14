Lifeguards on Hilton Head Island emphasize jellyfish warning

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Do you know how to treat a jellyfish sting?
Hint: the myth you probably heard growing up is NOT correct.
If you’re planning on going to the beach, Shore Beach Services on Hilton Head Island wants you to know that there are still dangers in the water, and you should be careful if you don’t want to get stung.
Shore Beach Services posted a tweet saying that the yellow flag advisory was in effect. That advisory was still on Wednesday, and several beach-goers had no idea what it meant.
Yellow flags mean a lot of jellyfish around, and that they are being active. Shore Beach Services posted the advisory to notify people. Even as a WTOC crew walked on the beach, we found several people who had been stung.
Operations Director for Shore Beach Services, Mike Wagner, says if you get stung, you should let the ocean flush it out, and use wet sand or hot water. He also says people don’t expect it, but these jellyfish are totally normal.
“Typically every year, you can count on somewhere late June into early July, we will start to see a lot of jellyfish stings. It usually last about two months. So far, usually right around Labor Day we start to see fewer," he said.
Luckily, the jellyfish that swim around Hilton Head Island are typically not large enough to do real damage, just cause some irritation, according to Wagner.
Shore Services also says you shouldn’t let jellyfish scare you away from the ocean, but you should be careful.
