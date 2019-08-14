2 injured in apartment shooting on Westlake Avenue

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a double-shooting at an apartment complex.
Officers were called to Westlake Apartments off Liberty Parkway around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say two people were injured. They were an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old. Their identities have not been released.
CCPD says both victims were grazed by bullets. They say the victims have been taken to the hospital and that they’re expected to be fine.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.