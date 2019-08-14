Investigators looking for missing Bulloch County man with dementia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office are working to find a 73-year-old man who has dementia.
Officials say Harry Powell is a white male standing 6′2 tall and weighing 218 pounds. He was last seen at his home on Tommy Cannady Lane in Ellabell around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He lives near the Bulloch/Bryan county line.
It is unknown what he was wearing at the time, but he did have on a camouflage truck hat and grey velcro-strap shoes.
Investigators say Powell is also bipolar and manic, and he has not had his medication.
If you know Powell’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 912.764.1771.
