New chief leading Vidalia Police Department

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A new face took over the Vidalia Police Department this week.
Chief Brian Scott comes to Vidalia from the Glynn County Police Department in Brunswick - a larger community and a larger agency. He says he does not plan to bring the model from Glynn County and force it into Vidalia, but rather, figure out what works for this community. Scott will lead an agency of 35 sworn officers.
Some in the community still talk about the murder of a store clerk back in November. Despite the shock of the case, Scott believes Vidalia has no more or less crime than other towns its size. He wants to meet people in neighborhoods as part of community policing, and meet others in the city and county who share the duty to protect and serve.
“Relationships with agencies, whether its the fire department, sheriff’s department, or other agencies, is important, so we have to come together and work together for one common goal,” Chief Scott said.
Scott comes here after the City of Vidalia parted ways with longtime chief, Frank Waits. Scott says his goal is to take Waits’ contributions to the department, and build from there.
