One person killed in fiery car crash in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway in Glynn County after a person was killed in a wreck in the 200 block of King Cotton Road Wednesday afternoon.
Glynn County Police say they responded to the two-car crash at 2:38 p.m. to find that a person was still inside one of the vehicles. Officers could not get into the car due to the flames. The Glynn County Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire but the person was found dead inside.
At this time, police are not releasing any information about the make and model of the vehicles, or the names of the people involved.
Glynn County PD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is working to figure out what caused the collision. If you have any information regarding this incident, they ask you to call the Traffic Enforcement Team at (912) 554-7800.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.