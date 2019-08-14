Open house being held to discuss I-95 interchange congestion in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Citizens have a chance to discuss traffic at a busy I-95 intersection in Pooler on Wednesday.
The ramps between I-95 and Airways Avenue/Pooler Parkway are always backed up during rush hour.
The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission is working on ways to fix the issue and they want to hear your ideas.
There will be two public meetings this week for the community to provide feedback. Both will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the Pooler City Hall Community Room, located at 100 US Hwy 80. The first meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second meeting will be from 3 to 5 p.m.
