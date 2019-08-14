Pilot suffers serious burns when small plane crashes in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pilot suffered serious burns when a small plane crashed in Watauga County Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The crash happened before 10 a.m. off of Hardin Road outside of Boone. Officials say the pilot, identified as Danny Dunn, suffered serious burn injuries. He had to be airlifted from the scene.
Officials at the scene say Dunn had a grass strip runway about 100 yards from the crash site.
There’s no word on what caused the plane to go down, but the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.