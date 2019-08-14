Savannah attorney says local business should have done more to protect his client

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah attorney says a local business did not do enough to keep his client safe after a skating party.
Attorney Chad Mance and the family of Daniel Williams spoke to members of the media on Tuesday. Mance says Star Castle in Savannah should have done more to prevent his client, Daniel, from getting beaten up.
A police report shows 14-year-old Daniel was attacked after a private party on July 14. The video was recorded on Instagram.
A police report states the victim told the officer, “He was at the skating party and that the whole incident had started over Instagram. He said he was there to fight {the assailant’s} younger brother.”
WTOC reached out to the owners of Star Castle. They said in part, “The safety of our customers is of the utmost importance."
They could not comment further due to pending litigation.
Attorney Mance expects to file a lawsuit, but it has not been formally filed at this time.
