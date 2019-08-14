Savannah Fire Rescue responds to lightning-related calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to several weather-related incidents Wednesday afternoon during a lightning storm.
The fire department says firefighters were dispatched to Brandywine Road near DeRenne Avenue and Abercorn Street just after 3 p.m. There, they found a small blaze caused by a lightning strike. They quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior wall and eaves, preventing flames from reaching the inside of the home.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters cleared the residence and secured it. Within minutes, heavy smoke was reported just across the street. Firefighters found a blown transformer, but no fire.
Savannah Fire also responded to a second lightning-related fire at Bundy Place, near Mall Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. Crews quickly put out a fire in the attic. Two residents were displaced, but no one was injured.
