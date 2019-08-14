Savannah woman charged with DUI after wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Troopers and Savannah Police were called to the scene of a possible drunk driving wreck.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers say a man was driving east on Wheaton Street in a pickup truck, when a woman in a sedan ran through a stop sign at the Ash Street intersection and hit him.
Troopers say the man wasn't hurt, but the woman was taken to the hospital.
GSP say the woman was charged with a DUI.
The wreck is still under investigation.
