SCCPSS Board gets update on cost savings, nutrition program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year in Chatham County brings higher prices for school lunches.
The price increase comes after the Savannah-Chatham County School District actually lost money on providing lunches this past fiscal year.
At the request of Board President, Dr. Joe Buck, the district’s nutritional program director gave an update on how things are going so far this year During the Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday. Buck says it’s so the board can stay up to date on the program’s financials and can avoid a deficit like they experienced last year, which was nearly $30,000.
Nutritional Program Director, Onetha Bonaparte, says things like prices for plate cost and all the prep and personnel effort that goes into serving each student meal are going up, and the only way the program makes money is if students are showing up and eating. Bonaparte suggested creating more opportunities for students to eat, and providing more options for them, such as offering second chance breakfast meals, a breakfast bag for students on the go, and a sub, salad and pizza food alternative for high school students.
“One of the things that we’re trying to capture are those students who arrive late to school. It doesn’t matter what time it is, we want to be able to supply them with some sort of snack, some sort of breakfast. In between lunchtime, sometimes they don’t eat until 12 or 12:30," Bonaparte said.
Board member Shawn Kachmar asked to also get a breakdown of labor costs for food services in the future to show the impact that has on overall program costs.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.