SCCPSS considers fresh produce vendors for school lunches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham School District is working to get more fresh fruits and vegetables on your child’s lunch plate.
On Wednesday, the school board will take a look at a contract from a vendor to supply fresh produce to the district.
When the school nutrition staff asked the board to raise the price of school lunches earlier this year, they said part of the money would help incorporate more fresh produce into the menu.
The board is expected to decide whether or not to write a check for more than $600,000 in order to provide more fresh produce to its students this school year.
The school nutrition director says the district started to add more fresh produce to its school meals around five or six years ago. But as you know from your trips to the grocery store, fresh produce can cost more than canned fruits and vegetables.
The director says the cost is worth it, because it provides healthier options to students. It also gives the school nutrition workers a chance to educate students on different types of produce.
If agreed, the vendors Sunrise Fresh Produce and Garden Wholesale, both out of Jacksonville, Fla., would supply the district with fresh produce grown here in the region. The produce would come from farmers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
