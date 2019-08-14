Spouse of Texas mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral

In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Basco, whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims, says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso. Margie Reckard was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a Walmart. Reckard and Basco were married 22 years. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)