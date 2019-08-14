Texas officials looking for a serial ‘wedding crasher’

Comal County, TX. (WAFB) - Texas officials need your help identifying a woman who is wanted for crashing numerous weddings in Texas.
According to the Facebook post from the Comal County Crime Stoppers, they are looking for a female suspect who is involved in a series of thefts at wedding venues. Officials in Texas have dubbed her the “wedding crasher.” Officials also stated in the post the suspect does not just stick to Comal County, Texas but also targets surrounding counties as well.
The suspect arrives uninvited to the weddings and poses to be a guest and during the reception, she steals gifts and other items from the wedding venues.
Police have been able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect by tracking gift cards stolen from weddings. In the post, the suspect can be seen leaving a Home Depot with another woman who appears to be wearing a New Orleans t-shirt.
“Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice,” said the Comal County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
The Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $4,000.
If you have any information on the suspect please contact the Comal County Crime Stoppers webiste. Or you can call in a tip to 830-620-TIPS (8477) or call 1-800-640-8422.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.