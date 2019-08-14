‘Uga’ ranked #1 college football mascot by Sports Illustrated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It won’t be long until the Georgia Bulldogs kick off the 2019 football season, and we’ve got something that will really have you saying “Go Dawgs!”
Sports Illustrated is celebrating the 150th season of college football by ranking the sport’s Top 10 Greatest Mascots of all time. Coming in first place is none other than the University of Georgia’s own English Bulldog, Uga.
The magazine published its rankings on Tuesday, judging both real and costumed mascots. WTOC caught up with Uga’s handler to see why he thinks Uga’s coming out top dog.
“I think it’s his approachability. People can actually get up to him, pet him, and roll around on the floor," said Charles Seiler. "I’ll have people at a ballgame come and see us and say, ‘I’m not really here to see the game, I’m here to get a picture with the dog.’ We’re able to take him places and he’s able to do things that a longhorn steer or an alligator or a bee couldn’t do.”
One of the most famous pictures of Uga was when Uga V tried to take a bite out of Auburn’s Robert Baker, back in 1991.
The Dawgs will kick off the season on Aug. 31 against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
