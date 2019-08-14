‘Uga’ ranked #1 college football mascot by Sports Illustrated

“I think it’s his approachability. People can actually get up to him, pet him, and roll around on the floor," said Charles Seiler. "I’ll have people at a ballgame come and see us and say, ‘I’m not really here to see the game, I’m here to get a picture with the dog.’ We’re able to take him places and he’s able to do things that a longhorn steer or an alligator or a bee couldn’t do.”