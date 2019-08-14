Wednesday: Scattered showers, storms may soak afternoon plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy, warm and humid this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning; near 80° at the beach. Isolated showers are possible this morning through lunch-time, as a dying area of rain moves in from the northwest.
A greater chance of rain enters the forecast this afternoon. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms are expected. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. It’ll be stormiest between 2 and 8 p.m. Get a look at radar and updates from the WTOC Weather Team in the WTOC Weather App.
Temps peak in the mid to upper 90s ahead of rain and clouds. But, it’ll feel like it’s between 105° and 110° this afternoon.
Thursday and Friday feature isolated morning showers and scattered afternoon downpours. The chance of rain gradually lessens heading into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter