Beaufort County teachers prepared to kick off school year Monday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While some schools have started school within the last couple of weeks, the Beaufort County School District will be heading back Monday.
WTOC spoke with the superintendent to learn more about how the district and its teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year.
“All of our teachers are back now and they are going through different workshops, trainings, and preparing their rooms; ready to welcome our kids back on Monday," said Frank Rodriguez, Superintendent, Beaufort County School District.
Rodriguez says they still have a couple of vacancies as far as teachers, but they are working hard to fill those positions, and students will not suffer as a result of the openings.
“Schools have a plan in order to take care of our students when they come. It happens. It’s not a new occurrence for schools. They know how to handle and take care of our kids."
Rodriguez says he is looking forward to more parent, student, and community involvement this year.
“So that I know exactly what buttons we need to push to improve our system on a regular basis, and feedback.”
The superintendent has a message for those students heading back in a couple of days - especially to Kindergarten and high school freshmen.
“Welcome. We’re excited that you’re here. We want to make sure that we start your schooling experience the right way, so welcome to BCS. We’re here to take care of you. We’re here to teach you and we’re here to help you excel and reach your highest potential.”
