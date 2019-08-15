Chatham Co. West Nile virus activity continues to surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District says West Nile virus activity continues to surge in the local mosquito population.
The Health District says there have already been more positive tests for West Nile virus in mosquitoes this year than in all of 2018, and we still have many more weeks to go.
Health officials say there have been no reported human cases of WNV in Chatham County so far this year, but according to Mosquito Control, 2019 is now the second most active year for WNV in Chatham County, with positive mosquito samples from June and July surpassing all of 2018.
About one in five who get the virus will experience mild illnesses. But, for a small number of people, the virus can be very serious or even deadly, according to CHD.
Tips to avoid bites include avoiding dusk and dawn activities during the summer; dump any standing water around your home; and, wear mosquito repellant or protective clothing.
