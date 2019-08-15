City Council gets update on Savannah Manufacturing Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, Savannah City Council received an update on a project site that has the potential to bring thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in investments.
The Savannah Manufacturing Center is owned by the Savannah Economic Development Authority. SEDA’s president and CEO, Trip Tollison, gave the update.
Tollison is hopeful that by October, we’ll see the first business move into the center.
The first phase is already well underway, with land cleared on the Newton Tract and part of the Morgan Tract - all on more than 700 acres of land just off Old River Road, near the Chatham/Effingham County line. The site aims to attract manufacturing businesses that offer higher-salary jobs than warehouse business.
Thursday, council voted to annex land just west of the phase one portion to allow for expansion of the center, which will allow for city provided water and sewer to come to the site. Tollison says he sees a lot of similarities between the Savannah Manufacturing Center and the business park, currently occupied by Gulfstream.
“I can tell you, this is a similar sized development as Crossroads. Crossroads brought in about $385 million worth of private investment, and they have 5,500 jobs out there today," he said. "If we do this right, and even if we can expand with the Morgan tracts, I think the sky is the limit depending on the economy and things of that nature.”
Tollison did say during the presentation that Wednesday’s sharp stock market drop concerns his team with what the rest of the year will look like economically, but added that they do have some great projects in the pipeline for the manufacturing site.
